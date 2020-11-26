MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Unusually warm November weather has contributed to blue-green algae blooms at some lakes around Minneapolis.
Lake Nokomis, Cedar Lake, and Brownie Lake are all experiencing algae blooms, along with the pond in Lakewood Cemetery. Because of the algae in the pond, the stream in Roberts Bird Sanctuary has turned a milky color.
Blue-green algae blooms are harmful when they produce toxins that can make humans and animals sick. Though most blooms are not harmful, you cannot tell by looking at the bloom whether it will do damage or not.
Minneapolis Parks And Recreation Board is recommending that people and pets stay out of the water when the blooms are visible. If you do tough the algae-laden water, you can wash it off with fresh water afterwards.
