MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — One man is in custody and another is in critical condition following a stabbing early Thursday morning in downtown Minneapolis.
The Minneapolis Police Department says the stabbing happened around 2:30 a.m. near the intersection of 4th Avenue and 8th Street. Responding officers found a man with multiple stab wounds at the scene. Emergency crews brought him to Hennepin Healthcare, where he was listed in critical condition.
Officers detained several people at the scene, and identified one man as the suspect. He was carrying a knife, police say.
While the suspect was interviewed by investigators, what led up to the violence remains unclear. The stabbing remains under investigation.
