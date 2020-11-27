Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Timberwolves have re-signed guard Malik Beasley.
The 23-year-old has appeared in 14 games for the Wolves, averaging 20.7 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 1.9 assists in 33.1 minutes per game. He has also shot 47.2% from the field and 42.6% from long distance.
Beasley, who is 6-foot-4, played in 41 games last season for Denver before he was dealt to Minnesota in a 12 player, four team deal in February. He was originally selected by the Nuggets with the 19th overall pick in the NBA Draft in 2016.
As per team policy, the Timberwolves will not release the terms of their agreement with Beasley.
