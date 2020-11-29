MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A police officer was shot in in the chest in Albert Lea early Sunday morning after responding to a noise complaint.
The officers first arrived at the apartment complex on 800 4th Avenue South around 2:18 a.m after they received a report that fireworks or gunshots had been heard.
When they arrived, a suspect shot an ALPD officer multiple times; two shots hit the squad car and one hit the officer. The officer was able to relocate to a safe zone, assess possible injuries, and drive to the ER. The officer has since been treated and released.
Around 11 a.m., a 21-year-old man was taken into custody. There were two other victims: a 52-year-old man and a 38-year-old man. The 52-year-old was flown to Rochester.
The shelter-in-place has been lifted.
This is a developing story, check back for more.
You must log in to post a comment.