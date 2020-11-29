MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A central Minnesota community is showing its appreciation for two officers who were killed in the line of duty.

The families of Officers Thomas Decker and Brian Klinefelter shared a message of thanks that their sacrifices are not forgotten.

In November of 2012, Officer Thomas Decker and his partner responded to a welfare check above Winners Sports Bar when he was ambushed and killed in the parking lot. On Sunday, Decker’s loved ones, and fellow law enforcement returned to that very site to honor his sacrifice.

WCCO spoke with Cold Spring Police Chief Jason Blum about the community memorial.

“It’s great to still see that there’s community supporting, especially, you know, in today’s day and age, it’s nice to see the support from our community,” Blum said.

Joseph Decker says he’s happy that the community still remembers his brother.

“It’s very nice to see he’s basically part of the town. He did an awful lot for the community,” Decker said.

They also honored the life of Officer Brian Klinefelter. The St. Joseph police officer was shot and killed in 1996 while attempting arrest three suspects who had just robbed a liquor store in Albany.

“Officers go to work, they put their lives on the line to protect the community and protect the people around them,” Blum said.

In the midst of grief, the community shared their messages of appreciation, showing the strength and support of “the Thin Blue Line.”

“What happened does not get forgotten, and just as a reminder the dangerousness of that job,” Decker said.

Four years ago, part of Highway 23 outside Cold Spring City Hall was renamed Officer Tom Decker Memorial Highway as an on-going tribute to his sacrifice.