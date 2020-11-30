MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Department of Health on Monday is reporting 5,801 new COVID-19 cases and 15 more deaths.
The additional cases bring the state’s case total to 318,763, with nearly 23,000 of those cases being among health care workers. Around 272, 600 people who have contracted the virus no longer need to quarantine.
Five of the 15 additional deaths reported Monday involved a person in a long-term care or assisted living facility. Total COVID-19 deaths amount to 3,593 in the state since the beginning of the pandemic (2,413 in long-term or assisted living facilities).
In hospitals as of Sunday, there are nearly 400 patients in ICU beds, with a total of 1,840 people needing hospitalization.
MORE: State’s COVID-19 Data
In the last 24 hours, 43,481 tests were completed. About 2.5 million people have been tested in Minnesota.
