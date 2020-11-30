CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV
Filed Under:Local TV, Roseville News

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 46-year-old man remains in the hospital after he was struck by a vehicle in Roseville in mid-November.

According to Roseville police, officers were dispatched on Nov. 11 at around 7:30 p.m. to a section of Rice Street between Roselawn and North McCarrons Boulevard. There, they discovered a pedestrian had been struck in the southbound lane.

The driver, a 45-year-old man, pulled over immediately and was cooperative. No impairment on the driver was observed, police said.

The pedestrian did not appear to be crossing at a controlled intersection, but that is still being investigated. He was taken to Regions Hospital in critical condition. As of Nov. 30, he remains hospitalized.

The incident remains under investigation.

Comments