MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — University of Minnesota athletics officials announced that Saturday’s football game against Northwestern has been canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.
The game will not be rescheduled and will be ruled a no-contest, per Big Ten policy this season. All team-related activities will also remain paused for Minnesota.
“The health and safety of our student-athletes, coaches and staff continues to be our main priority,” Director of Athletics Mark Coyle. “The last couple of days have shown a decrease in positive cases, but not to the point where we are able to return to competition. We are disappointed not to be able to compete against Northwestern on Saturday, but we need to continue to focus on following all CDC and MDH guidelines and slow the spread of the virus.”
Coyle says the team is doing everything possible to compete at Nebraska on Dec. 12 and that the program’s decisions will “continue to be guided by our medical experts.”
The program has experienced 47 positive cases, including 21 student-athletes, since Nov. 19.
The team paused all activities last Tuesday, and canceled their Saturday game against Wisconsin Badgers. That match-up will also not be rescheduled due to Big Ten rules.
