UPDATE: Authorities say Corey Hayden was found safe and is being returned to his family.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in western Wisconsin are asking the public’s help in finding a 16-year-old boy who’s been missing for more than a day.
The Barron County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday that Corey Hayden has been missing form the Rice Lake area for over 36 hours. They say he is without his phone or medication.
Authorities describe Hayden as standing 5-feet, 9-inches tall and weighing around 215 pounds. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a sweatshirt and Crocs.
Anyone with information on Hayden’s whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 715-537-3106.
