CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By Esme Murphy
Filed Under:Budget Surplus, Minnesota Budget

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota Management and Budget officials on Tuesday say the state’s economic and budget outlook has improved since May, and a $641 million budget surplus is now projected.

In May, the state projected a $2.4 billion deficit. However, the state is still expecting a $1.27 billion shortfall for the fiscal year 2022-2023.

Gov. Tim Walz last week said the projections would be “materially better” than a forecast last spring of a $4.7 billion shortfall for the two-year budget that takes effect next summer.

On Monday, he said he hopes the new forecast will accelerate preparations for a special session that he wants to call as soon as possible to approve new aid for businesses and workers affected by his recent tightening of restrictions, which has hit the hospitality industry especially hard.

This is a developing story, so check back for more.

Esme Murphy

Comments