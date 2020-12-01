MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Ramsey County Attorney John Choi says that a St. Paul police shooting of a man Saturday night will be reviewed by outside agencies to avoid conflict of interest.

On Tuesday, Choi said that the offices of the Minnesota Attorney General and Washington County Attorney will be reviewing the office-involved shooting. The request was made Monday as a move to “further trust and confidence in the prosecutorial decision that will be made in this matter going forward.”

Since the St. Paul Police Department is the largest law enforcement agency in Ramsey County, Choi says it’s important for another office that does not work with SPPD to make prosecutorial decisions in this matter to “avoid any actual or perceived conflict of interest.”

“We thank the Office of the Minnesota Attorney General and the Office of the Washington County Attorney for agreeing to this request, and for their interest in advancing justice by stepping forward to handle this case,” Choi said.

DETAILS OF THE SHOOTING

According to St. Paul police, one of its officers shot a man shortly after 9 p.m. Saturday in the North End neighborhood. Officers had been looking for the man in connection to a domestic incident that had happened an hour and a half earlier near Rice Street and Maryland Avenue West.

They found him in a dumpster in an alley. They tried to talk him out and deployed PepperBall, which is an irritant similar to pepper spray.

The man then climbed out of the dumpster and ran towards the officers. The officers used Tasers and a K9 in an effort to stop him; one officer then shot him.

SPPD says the man was shot at least twice. He was taken to Regions Hospital and was in stable condition as of Saturday night.

No officers were hurt in the shooting. All who were involved in the shooting will be placed on administrative leave, which is a standard procedure.

RELATED: Residents Of St. Paul’s North End Disturbed By Police Shooting, Rising Crime

Supervisors were called to the scene after the incident and gathered information. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is conducting an investigation.