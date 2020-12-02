MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The COVID-19 pandemic is changing the way many of us work and play. With that in mind, a local company is shifting gears a little to fill a new need.

My Backyard Studio is a new construction project that would bring a home office, gym, or even a classroom to your backyard. The Brooklyn Park-based company just launched their product this week, and it’s already getting some buzz.

Production has slowed at the Star Exhibits warehouse over the last 9 months, as COVID 19 cancelled the majority of the company’s corporate events, a large source of revenue.

CEO Mark Johnson is used to pivoting. This summer his marketing and design company helped create a Cub Foods tent on Lake Street after the original store was damaged in the riots. This time they wanted to keep up with the times and possibly, the future.

“This trend of working from home was already started and this pandemic was just going to exploit that,” Johnson said.

The team used their construction and design capabilities to create a new company, and My Backyard Studio was born. The model is a home office that would go just outside your home.

“There’s people who have to do their business outside the home, but even if you can do it inside there is that personal value of having a break between that and having a special space as your sanctuary,” Johnson said.

There are several designs and sizes to choose from or a studio can also be customized. There’s even a gym option and a classroom for students looking for their own space to learn.

Just don’t call them sheds, Johnson says. They’re insulated, can be built with heating, A/C, and electrical.

“It’s a sanctuary. It’s a place you can go and it’s a studio,” Johnson said.

The studios start around $17,000. It takes anywhere from six to eight weeks to finish once you order.