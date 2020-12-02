MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 21-year-old northern Minnesota man and convicted felon is charged with murder for allegedly shooting a man in the head last week with a shotgun.
Montana Cutbank, of Pennington, is facing one count of second-degree murder stemming from the shooting on Nov. 24, court documents filed in Beltrami County show. If convicted of the murder, Cutbank faces up to 40 years in prison.
According to a criminal complaint, the shooting happened shortly before 10 p.m. at a home in rural Cass Lake, on the 15000 block of Roosevelt Road Southeast. Witnesses told investigators that Cutbank was in the back passenger seat of a pickup truck that pulled up to the home. He got into an argument with a man who approached the truck and shot him in the head with a sawed-off shotgun. The man died at the scene; his name was not released.
The two other people in the pickup told police that after the shooting they panicked and drove back to Cass Lake. They said that Cutbank fled as soon as they arrived in town. One of the people in the car hid the shotgun, but later told authorities where it was located.
Investigators from several agencies tracked Cutbank to Duluth, where he was arrested four days later on an outstanding warrant, the complaint states. Cutbank’s criminal history includes convictions for aggravated robbery, fleeing police, and theft.
Cutbank made his first court appearance Tuesday. He remains jailed without bail in Beltrami County.
You must log in to post a comment.