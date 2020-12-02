MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in Maple Grove say crews have located the body of a person missing inside a business destroyed in a fire Tuesday night.
The Maple Grove Fire Department tweeted Wednesday afternoon that investigators found the missing person’s body inside the wreckage of Hanson Implement and Storage. The victim’s identity has yet to be released.
Fire Chief Tim Bush said Tuesday that crews responded shortly after 6 p.m. to the fire at the commercial storage facility near the intersection of Bass Lake Road and Highway 101. Initial reports said that three people were still inside the building as the flames began to spread.
Two of the people were able to escape, and one of them was hospitalized. Fire crews entered the building to search for the missing person, but the fire’s rapid spread forced them to retreat.
Firefighters knocked down the flames by late Tuesday night, but were unable to search for the missing person until heavy equipment arrived to move debris. The storage facility housed campers, boats, and other vehicles.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
