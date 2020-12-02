Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Hennepin County Medical Examiner says a 32-year-old Rosemount man died from injuries suffered in a moped crash involving another vehicle.
According to the medical examiner, the incident took place on Fairhaven Avenue and 170th Street West in Lakeville on Nov. 9. There, a moped driver suffered multiple blunt force injuries in a crash with another vehicle.
The moped driver, identified as Dwayne Marcus Anderson, died of his injuries on Nov. 26.
The Lakeville Police Department is investigating.
You must log in to post a comment.