By WCCO-TV
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Hennepin County Medical Examiner says a 32-year-old Rosemount man died from injuries suffered in a moped crash involving another vehicle.

According to the medical examiner, the incident took place on Fairhaven Avenue and 170th Street West in Lakeville on Nov. 9. There, a moped driver suffered multiple blunt force injuries in a crash with another vehicle.

The moped driver, identified as Dwayne Marcus Anderson, died of his injuries on Nov. 26.

The Lakeville Police Department is investigating.

