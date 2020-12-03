Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A car has crashed into Los Ocampo restaurant, according to St. Paul Police.
Officials are asking people to avoid the area of University Avenue and Dale Street, as St. Paul Fire Department is working to stop a gas leak.
A driver is being treated at Regions Hospital for non-life threatening injuries.
