CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
This is a developing story. Check back for details.By WCCO-TV
Filed Under:Car Crash, Local TV, St. Paul News, St. Paul Police

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A car has crashed into Los Ocampo restaurant, according to St. Paul Police.

Officials are asking people to avoid the area of University Avenue and Dale Street, as St. Paul Fire Department is working to stop a gas leak.

A driver is being treated at Regions Hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

 

Comments