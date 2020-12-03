Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A man who was fatally shot in a Bloomington apartment building has been identified.
The shooting happened on Nov. 30 at Hampshire Hill Apartments. Police responding to the shooting found two injured men at the scene. One of the men was brought to Hennepin Healthcare for a gunshot wound to his torso. The other was treated on-site and arrested.
Information gathered at the scene led investigators inside an apartment, where a body of a man was found.
On Thursday, the man was identified by authorities as 22-year-old Shakur Freed Muhammed, of Hopkins.
The medical examiner said he died as a result of multiple gunshot wounds.
