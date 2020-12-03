MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota State High School League has unanimously approved guidance that will delay the start of a number of winter sports, due to the current executive order restricting a number of activities in Minnesota due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
This MSHSL meeting started at 9 a.m. Thursday.
The fall season was already shortened this year with COVID restrictions. The Minnesota State High School League originally approved a winter season but with a 30% reduction in games.
Today the board upheld that decision unanimously with all of the present board members voting yes.
The soonest winter sports could begin is Dec. 19.
During the executive order, students are allowed to have workouts with coaches virtually but cannot have any contact in person.
WCCO has spoken with parents of children in youth sports, one of which who started the online group Let Them Play MN. She told Kate Raddatz she feels the data supports the return of sports, and that it would be safe.
It’s important to note that even with whatever the board decides, ultimately the state has the final say on what happens.
