MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Emergency crews descended Friday morning into the Mississippi River to rescue a construction worker who fell off a downtown Minneapolis bridge.
The Minneapolis Fire Department says crews responded around 9:30 a.m. to rescue a worker who fell about 10 feet off a beam on the 3rd Avenue bridge, landing in about 2 feet of water.
Paramedics brought the victim to an area hospital. The extent of the worker’s injuries is currently unknown.
This a developing story. Check back for more.
