MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A 64-year-old man who had been incarcerated at the Minnesota Correctional Facility in Faribault has died of COVID. He was receiving treatment at St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester when he passed away.
He is the sixth incarcerated person in Minnesota to die of COVID, and the third from the Faribault facility. According to the Department of Corrections, 26% of Faribault’s 1,783 inmates currently have COVID; 67 staff members have the virus as well.
Three other inmates across the state are in critical condition and receiving ventilator treatment at outside hospitals. Several DOC staff members are also in hospitals due to COVID.
RELATED: Families Of Inmates Say Stillwater Prison Didn’t Do Enough To Prevent COVID Outbreak
“On behalf of the Department of Corrections, I want to extend my condolences to the family and friends of this man,” said Commissioner Paul Schnell. “This man’s death along with more than 3,800 others in our state serves as a sad reminder of the impact of the pandemic. We are continuing our aggressive testing and spread mitigation efforts as we closely monitor the health status and medical needs of those who contract this virus,” Schnell added.
The inmate’s identity is being withheld pending full notification of next of kin.
You must log in to post a comment.