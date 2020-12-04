MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The long-time leader of the Minneapolis Fire Department is retiring.
The council and mayor haven’t always agreed on things, but on Friday they were on the same page in regards to Fire Chief John Fruetel. His career as a Minneapolis firefighter goes back to 1979.
As he gets ready to retire, a number of council members, the mayor, and the police chief praised him for taking the lead and responding to the 35W bridge collapse and the Northside tornado. He was also front and center helping residents displaced by the Drake Hotel fire last Christmas Day, and he’s taken firefighters to other states to help with hurricanes over the years.
Assistant Chief Bryan Tyner will take over for Fruetel. He becomes the second Black fire chief in city history.
Fruetel took time to thank city leaders and his family for supporting him over the years.
“They are truly the ones who truly understand the passion and service I have in this community,” he said. “I’d like to thank the council for letting me live my dream. Thank you.”
Fruetel is also credited with putting together one of the most diverse administrations in the history of the fire department.
