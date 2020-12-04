MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Mayo Clinic is temporarily suspending operations at five clinics in southern Minnesota and redirecting staff to other critical care needs in response to the COVID surge.
The clinic in Belle Plaine closed on Nov. 23, but the other four clinics – Mankato-Northridge, Le Sueur, Janesville, and Waterville – will close on Monday for six weeks. COVID testing will continue at the Belle Plaine Clinic.
Twenty-three licensed practical nurses will be redirected to the hospital in Mankato. Other staff, including physicians, CNPs, and physician assistants, are going to other sites in the southeast Minnesota region.
Though in recent days the number of hospitalizations per 100,000 residents has fallen, health experts say that the numbers will rise again as people travel for the holidays.
According to MDH’s response capacity dashboard, there are nine ICU beds available in southwestern Minnesota, two beds available in south central Minnesota, and 21 beds available in southeastern Minnesota.
At this time, no other clinics are slated for temporary closure.
