MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Prosecutors say a Twin Cities man has pleaded guilty to fatally shooting the woman carrying his child.
The Hennepin County Attorney’s Office announced Friday that the 27-year-old Zachary Robinson, of St. Paul, pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree murder for the July 5 shooting of Leneesha Columbus near the George Floyd memorial in south Minneapolis.
At the time of the shooting, Columbus was 26-weeks pregnant. While her child was prematurely delivered, the baby died on Aug. 6 after about a month on life support.
According to prosecutors, Robinson will spend nearly 50 years in prison for the two murders, serving a 329-month sentence and 261-month sentence consecutively.
Additionally, Robinson also pleaded guilty to second-degree assault for a different shooting last December in downtown Minneapolis. He received a 51-month sentence for that shooting, but the time will be served concurrently with the double-murder case.
