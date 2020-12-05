MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Two groups of protesters clashed outside the governor’s residence Saturday afternoon, and cars were damaged.
People and police have mostly dispersed as of 6:15 p.m.
A bunch of the cars parked on the street had their tires slashed, and their windows spray-painted. One man told WCCO there were 11 vehicles in total hit.
Some of these vehicles belong to pro-Trump protesters who were demonstrating outside the governors residence earlier.
A group of counter-protesters came through and reportedly caused the damage. Someone in the original group of protesters said they couldn’t get through the police lines to defend their vehicles.
St. Paul police have confirmed they’ve issued two citations for disorderly conduct. They say they did not use any force during the protests.
You must log in to post a comment.