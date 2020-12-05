MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — An investigation is underway after a fatal officer-involved shooting in Mountain Iron Saturday afternoon.
The shooting happened after police responded to reports of a shoplifter along the 8400 block of Enterprise Drive North at around 12:30 p.m.
Police say a man fled after being approached by a deputy. Authorities set up a perimeter, and discovered the man they saw fleeing match the description of a suspect in a drive-by shooting that happened Friday in Virginia.
Officers located the man in a wooded area, and deployed Tasers. Police say eventually two deputies fired on the man, who died at the scene.
He has not been identified but was described as a 19-year-old from Virginia.
The two deputies who fired have been placed on standard administrative leave.
