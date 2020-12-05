MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The button designs for the 135th St. Paul Winter Carnival have been revealed.
Members of the St. Paul Winter Carnival Royal Family, Vulcans, and Klondike Kates took turns unveiling each of the four designs on Facebook on Saturday morning.
This year, the carnival recruited artist Adam Turman, a muralist and screenprinter from Minneapolis, to create the designs. The buttons – which represent Seven Hills, the St. Paul Skyline, Carnival Kings, and Klondike Kate – are created in his bold and colorful style.
The carnival, like so many other events, has been redesigned to meet COVID protocols. It will take place between Jan 28 and Feb. 7 of 2021, and the majority of events will be held outside. The newest winter carnival event features a drive-thru ice and snow sculpture park.
The price for one button is $5, or $19 for all four. They will be available at Cub, local retailers, and on the Winter Carnival website.
