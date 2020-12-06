MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — One man is dead and two others injured after a stabbing Sunday morning in downtown Hudson, Wisconsin.
The Hudson Police Department says officers responded to a stabbing report shortly after 1 a.m. near the intersection of 1st and Walnut streets. Police found three victims in different locations downtown. Emergency crews brought the victims to Regions Hospital in St. Paul.
One of the victims, a 26-year-old man, died of his injuries. His name has not been released. The conditions of the other victims were not released.
So far, no arrests have been made. According to police, witnesses reported that multiple suspects were seen leaving in a Chrysler Town and Country minivan with Minnesota license plates.
Investigators say they believe this was a targeted attack and there is no risk to the general public.
