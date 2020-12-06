Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A man in died on Saturday morning near Richmond after he was trapped in a skid steer which rolled into a manure pit.
According to the Stearns County Sheriff’s Office, they received a call at 6:39 a.m. on Saturday about a farm accident at 18726 State Highway 22.
The caller said a man had been operating a skid steer loader and moving large bales of hay when he got close to the edge of a manure pit and the skid steer rolled in. The man was trapped in the skid steer and was not able to get out.
Though a tow truck was able to pull the skid steer from the manure pit, the man was found inside, dead.
This incident remains under investigation.
