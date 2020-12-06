MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Two young friends from Minnesota were killed in a tragic car accident over the weekend.

Kyra Winslow, 20, and Molly Young, 20, were killed Saturday when authorities say their vehicle went off I-94 in Wisconsin about 45 minutes west of the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire, where Young was a student.

Family members said the pair were on their way to Molly’s apartment. They had been friends since high school.

“Everybody wanted to be like Kyra,” friend Abby Erickson said. “Molly was the same way…well liked”

Young’s family told WCCO:

“She brightened every room she entered, always a smile and a quick witted response. No words can describe how much we will miss her. We will always love you Molly.”

Winslow’s father, Russell Winslow, told WCCO in part:

“The two girls were amazing human beings that enjoyed life to the fullest. They made everyone around them better. If I may ask one selfish request to those who want to help: Go now to the ones you love so dearly, and tell them how they make you feel…Tell them to live life to the fullest, just like my baby girl did every day.”

“Never take anything for granted,” Erickson said. “Always tell people you love them.”

The initial investigation revealed the girls’ vehicle went into the ditch and hit a tree. Both families are planning to go to the scene of the accident Monday.

Kyra Winslow’s services are being held at The Peterson Chapel in St. Michael. Visitation will be Sunday, Dec. 13 from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. The funeral will be Monday, Dec. 14 at 1 p.m.