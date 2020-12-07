MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities say two people were arrested in the Twin Cities in connection to a weekend stabbing in Hudson, Wisconsin, that left two people injured and a 26-year-old man dead.
The Hudson Police Department says that investigators tracked a minivan suspected in the stabbing to Blaine, a northern suburb in the Twin Cities metro. Officers obtained a search warrant on Sunday afternoon for the vehicle and its associated address. Two persons of interest were taken into custody.
According to police, the stabbing happened just after 1 a.m. Sunday in downtown Hudson, just across the St. Croix River from the eastern Twin Cities metro. Responding officers found three people injured in different locations downtown. Emergency crews brought all three victims to Regions Hospital in St. Paul.
One of the victims, Cain Solheim, of New Brighton, died of his injuries. A GoFundMe account has been set up by his relatives to help cover funeral expenses.
Police say they believe the stabbing was targeted. Investigators are working with the St. Croix District Attorney’s Office to review possible charges.
