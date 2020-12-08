MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Wayzata BrewWorks in Wayzata has announced it will be closing after nearly five years of operation, citing the “unnecessary financial hardship” caused by the state’s COVID-19 restrictions.
On Tuesday, the brewery said it will close immediately, despite not having any COVID-19 case traced to its establishment.
“We are now faced with a second shut down imposed by Governor Walz, a shutdown that doesn’t involve any sustainable relief from the Governor in order to help alleviate the economic calamity brought to our industry as a result of his decision,” the brewery said in a statement. “We have many thoughts around the Governor’s actions; we will leave it at this; Until the governor and others making the decisions around shutdowns and restrictions are personally financially affected by those decisions, those decisions will continue to cause unnecessary financial hardship.”
The brewery opened along Lake Minnetonka in April 2015.
