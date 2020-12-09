Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Drivers will soon need to take a detour around a light-rail project. Highway 62 shuts down in both directions between Shady Oak Road and Highway 212 in Eden Prairie Thursday at 8 p.m.
Crews are working on building a tunnel for the Southwest LRT line. The highway is expected to be closed until Monday morning.
The Southwest line will connect Eden Prairie to downtown Minneapolis. The entire project won’t be finished until 2023.
.
More On WCCO.com:
You must log in to post a comment.