By WCCO-TV
Filed Under:Bloomington News, Coronavirus In Minnesota, COVID-19, Mall Of America

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A new drive-thru COVID-19 rapid testing site will be opening at the Mall of America Friday.

The testing, offered by Health Gauge, will provide test results with a 96.7% accuracy in the same day — often in less than 30 minutes. Appointments can be made here.

“The cost of each test is $99 and patients can check with their insurance for potential coverage. No pre-qualifications or symptoms are required to receive a test,” the press release said.

The testing site will be located at the mall’s far north parking lot in Bloomington.

