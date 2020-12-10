MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Department of Public Safety is again encouraging citizens to create care packages for those experiencing homelessness, which will be handed out by the state patrol and others.
On Thursday, the DPS announced they will again be providing “Care on the Go” packages filled with basic necessities, including toiletries and clothing items, for those who need it. They will be handed out by the state patrol, staff from other DPS divisions and local law enforcement agencies that participate.
Along with DPS employee participation, the agency is asking the public to help by donating the following items to fill the packages:
– White t-shirts (size large, or extra large)
– White or black tube socks
– Personal/travel size body wash, deodorant, and shampoo
– Personal/travel size toothbrush and toothpaste
– Personal/travel size wet wipes
– Packs of 8 oz. (small) bottled water
– Granola or protein bars
– Ziploc baggies (gallon size)
Due to COVID-19 concerns, the DPS is asking that the items be shipped to:
Care on the Go
Town Square Security
445 Minnesota Street
St. Paul, MN 55101
