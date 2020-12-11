Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis officials say a motorist is dead after he crashed a truck into a tree early Friday morning.
According to John Elder, director of the office of police information, the incident occurred shortly before 5 a.m. in the area of 45th Street and Cedar Avenue South.
When officers arrived at the scene, an adult male believed to be in his 30s was found behind the wheel. He was not breathing and had no pulse. Despite life-saving efforts, he was pronounced dead a short time later at the hospital.
Elder says that preliminary information indicates that speed and drugs may be contributing factors in the fatal crash.
The Hennepin County Medical Examiner will be releasing more information on the victim in the coming days.
