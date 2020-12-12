MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – An investigation is underway after a police officer and a suspect were both shot last night after exchanging fire.

The shooting happened in Brooklyn Park around 10 p.m. on Friday.

Police say a woman called 911 after a man she has a restraining order against showed up at her house.

When officers responded to the 6500 block of Georgia Avenue North, they found the suspect parked outside the caller’s home. They say they tried to talk to him, but authorities say he pulled out a gun and pointed it at the officers.

Police say that’s when the suspect and two officers started shooting at each other.

One of the officers was shot, and the suspect ran away.

About 100 officers from around the metro area came to help look for the suspect. He was later found about four blocks away, and authorities realized he’d been shot too.

“Luckily the officer is okay. From what I saw they responded exceptionally well to the situation. Of course everyone on shift is concerned for the wellbeing of their partner, that was their first and foremost concern, at this point I think everyone is trying to just take an opportunity to take a deep breath and soak in what happened today,” said Brooklyn Park Police Chief Craig Enevoldsen.

Brooklyn Park’s Deputy Chief said neither were seriously hurt. The officer has been released from the hospital. The suspect was treated for his injuries and released into custody.

The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating what happened. Both officers involved are now on standard, administrative leave.