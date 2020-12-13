MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Department of Public Safety has suspended an East Grand Forks bar’s liquor license after the business repeatedly defied Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz’s latest executive order, which aims to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.
Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison sued the owner of Boardwalk Bar & Grill on Friday after the establishment illegally restarted in-person service last Wednesday. The Polk County District Court also issued a temporary restraining order Friday against the business.
Boardwalk’s 60-day suspension will be in effect from Dec. 13 until Feb. 9, according to DPS Commissioner John Harrington.
“While we recognize the struggles that bars and liquor establishments have experienced, willful disregard of the law that puts Minnesotans in danger cannot and will not be ignored,” Harrington said. “People’s lives have to take precedent during this pandemic.”
Walz’s executive order, which went into effect on Nov. 21, allows Minnesota bars and restaurants to only serve beer, wine and food for takeout until Dec. 19.
Establishments that violate the order are first given a misdemeanor citation. A second violation results in a 60-day liquor license suspension, and a third violation results in a five-year revocation of its liquor license ann retail identification card.
