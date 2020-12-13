Donate Now:Once again, we're working with MACV to help homeless veterans. Click here to donate.
By WCCO-TV
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Fire crews knocked down flames Sunday afternoon at a homeless encampment in St. Paul.

Officials say a firecracker sparked the flames shortly after 12 p.m. at the encampment near the intersection of East Kellogg Boulevard and Robert Street North, in Culture Park along the Mississippi River.

Ramsey County fire crews quickly put out the flames. Only one tent was damaged.

This fire is the latest one to flare up at homeless encampments in the Twin Cities. Local leaders have expressed concern about fires at encampments during the winter months and have been working to find housing for those in need.

