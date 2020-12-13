Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Fire crews knocked down flames Sunday afternoon at a homeless encampment in St. Paul.
Officials say a firecracker sparked the flames shortly after 12 p.m. at the encampment near the intersection of East Kellogg Boulevard and Robert Street North, in Culture Park along the Mississippi River.
Ramsey County fire crews quickly put out the flames. Only one tent was damaged.
This fire is the latest one to flare up at homeless encampments in the Twin Cities. Local leaders have expressed concern about fires at encampments during the winter months and have been working to find housing for those in need.
RELATED: Tent Encampments Brace For Early Snow, Sub-Freezing Temps: How You Can Help
.
More On WCCO.com:
- Sheriff: 14-Year-Old Boy Attacked, Killed By Family Dog
- Matthew Jansen Sentenced To 40 Years In Prison For Murdering Wife Who Was Trying To Leave Him
- The Okee Dokee Brothers Decline Grammy Nomination For Best Children's Album Due To 'All White' Nominees
- MPD Arrests Suspect After Home Of 89-Year0Old Woman Was Vandalized 9 Times
You must log in to post a comment.