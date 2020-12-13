Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 19-year-old man died early Sunday morning after the car he was driving went off-road northwest of the Twin Cities and crashed in the Mississippi River.
The Sherburne County Sheriff’s office says the crash happened around 1:40 a.m. near Big Lake Township. The car was speeding along the 15500 block of County Road 30 and missed a 90-degree curve. The vehicle went down an embankment and into the river. Alcohol is believed to have been a factor.
Killed was the car’s driver, Dashon James Rodriquez. Responding deputies found the car in about 11 feet of water.
A 22-year-old passenger was able to escape the frigid water, swim to shore and get to a nearby house to call for help. The passenger only suffered minor injuries.
.
More On WCCO.com:
- Sheriff: 14-Year-Old Boy Attacked, Killed By Family Dog
- Matthew Jansen Sentenced To 40 Years In Prison For Murdering Wife Who Was Trying To Leave Him
- The Okee Dokee Brothers Decline Grammy Nomination For Best Children's Album Due To 'All White' Nominees
- MPD Arrests Suspect After Home Of 89-Year0Old Woman Was Vandalized 9 Times
You must log in to post a comment.