MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Light snow in the Twin Cities is the likely culprit of several crashes early Sunday evening, including one fatal collision in Eagan.
The Minnesota State Patrol says at least one person was killed early Sunday evening in a crash in Eagan. It happened just before 5 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 55 and Lone Oak Road. Northbound Hwy. 55 is expected to be closed for hours as investigators reconstruct the crash.
The state patrol also says both sides of Interstate 35W in Bloomington were closed early Sunday evening due to several crashes, with at least one resulting in a serious injury. They occurred at about 4:44 p.m. at 90th Street West. Both sides of the interstate were closed for more than a half hour, with officials announcing just before 6 p.m. that a single lane of southbound I-35W has been reopened.
This is a developing story. Check back for further updates.
