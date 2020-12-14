MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Twin Cities man was one of four people stabbed over the weekend in the nation’s capitol. It happened during demonstrations from the “Proud Boys” group in support of President Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn his election defeat.
According to Washington D.C. police reports, Corey Nielsen, of Robbinsdale, was one of four victims stabbed Saturday night outside a bar where the Proud Boys, a far-right group known for brawling, had allegedly gathered amid clashes with counter-protesters.
The man wielding the knife was arrested and charged with assault with a dangerous weapon. Police identified him as 29-year-old Phillip Johnson, of Washington D.C.
Investigators say that video provided to the New York Post shows the one of the victims pushed Johnson and others repeatedly hit him in the head before he pulled out a knife and stabbed them.
Neilsen and the other victims were brought to an area hospital for treatment. Their conditions are unknown.
Nielson was also arrested and charged with simple assault in the incident.
This is a developing story. Check back for more.
