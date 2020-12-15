MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minneapolis Police Department and the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office say they have joined forces to arrest 50 people in an operation to crack down on carjackings in the city.
Chief Medaria Arradondo and Sheriff Dave Hutchinson announced the arrests Tuesday, which were made after a three-day operation last week, which also yielded seven stolen vehicles, five guns and a pipe bomb.
In total, there were 41 felony arrests and nine gross misdemeanors arrests. The Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office Violent Offender Task Force and the Minnesota State Patrol assisted MPD, with the state patrol providing a helicopter to help track suspects.
Police say there have been 391 reported carjackings in 2020 so far, which is a 320% increase from the same timeframe in 2019.
Carjackings have dramatically increased in the city during the tumultuous summer that began with the death of George Floyd on Memorial Day, and the subsequent unrest. Police specifically began to categorize auto thefts and related robberies as “carjackings,” which they say have been mainly perpetrated by teenagers and young adults.
Officials say in most cases, one or more suspects approach a driver and strike up a conversation, before demanding their valuables and vehicles.
They advise people to always park in places that are well lit; drive with all car doors locked; avoid stopping for drivers that appear stranded; and be very aware of surroundings. If a driver or pedestrian appears to need help, people are urged to drive to another location, pull over and call 911 to report the need for assistance. The installation of anti-car theft devices are also encouraged.
