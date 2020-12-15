MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Jordan Police Department says it is working to determine the identity of a caller who reported a “completely fabricated” gun-related threat.
On Tuesday morning, Jordan Police Chief Empey Brett said that the department has received calls from concerned citizens regarding the heavy police presence on Millpond Drive, so he’s assuring citizens that all is safe and it was a result of a “swatting” incident.
Swatting is when a caller reports a fictitious, but serious, incident or situation.
“We received a call regarding a male with a gun inside of a residence with suicidal and possibly homicidal ideations towards other individuals reported to also have been present within the home,” Empey said.
Empey says the neighborhood where the situation was reported is safe.
Now, the police department is investigating to determine the identity of the caller and “will be seeking prosecution, if able, to the fullest extent.”
