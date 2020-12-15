MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A boy has been killed and two adults could face possible criminal vehicular homicide charges following a rollover crash in Brooklyn Center over the weekend.
According to police, the incident happened Sunday just before 1:30 a.m. on the 5900 block of Brooklyn Boulevard. Officers were dispatched to a rollover accident at the location and upon arrival found a passenger car on its side, badly damaged and in a parking lot.
A juvenile male was found partially ejected out of the back passenger window of the vehicle, police said. The medical examiner says the boy is 15 years old and is from Robbinsdale.
“Officers immediately tried to free the male from the vehicle, but the vehicle was extremely unsteady and almost rolled over on the officers as they worked to pull him out. North Ambulance arrived on scene very quickly and determined that the male was deceased,” Brooklyn Center police said.
Two adults were identified and located in connection to the crash. They had significant injuries and are believed to have been in the vehicle at the time of the crash. Alcohol is believed to have played a significant role in the fatal one-car crash.
According to police, the investigation is ongoing, but the preliminary investigation is in the process of being submitted to the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office for review and possible criminal vehicular homicide charges.
No other suspects are being sought.
