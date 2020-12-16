MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A foot chase was underway early Wednesday morning in Minneapolis after a suspect fled their vehicle and ran through on-coming traffic after police performed a PIT maneuver on Interstate 94.
Footage from MnDOT traffic cameras shows the chase on westbound I-94 with police pursuing the suspect from Woodbury and into Minneapolis. Just before entering the Lowry Tunnel, officers tap the suspect’s car in a PIT maneuver, causing it to spin out of control.
Before the car stopped moving, the suspect jumped out of the vehicle, hopped over the median and ran through the interstate’s eastbound lanes, nearly getting hit by an on-coming car. Officers promptly give chase on foot, the MnDOT footage shows.
The State Patrol, Minneapolis police and Woodbury police are working to find the suspect.
This is a developing story. Check back for more.
