MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Hundreds were without power and a highway was closed Thursday morning following a crash in the west metro.
The Minnesota Department of Transportation says that crash happened before sunrise near the intersection of Highway 7 and Christmas Lake Road, just southwest of Excelsior.
Highway 7 was closed in both directions as crews worked to clear the scene.
The crash knocked down power lines in the area, leading to outages affecting around 1,500 people.
Xcel Energy sent crews to fix the power lines.
