MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — WCCO has learned a number of people arrested during a carjacking crackdown in Minneapolis have been released from custody. Carjackings have plagued the city, with the violent offense up 320% since this time last year. Earlier this week, Police announced the arrest of 41 people, but they haven’t shared their identities. Nothing about who was arrested, or their ages or backgrounds.

We have the names of 26 people arrested during the crackdown last week. We’ve learned at least seven of those arrested are now out of jail, because they weren’t charged with a crime quick enough.

People saw and heard helicopters in the sky over Minneapolis several days in a row last week as Minneapolis police worked with the State Patrol and Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office to round up the alleged criminals. On Tuesday officials reported 41 people arrested, guns confiscated, a pipe bomb found, along with seven stolen cars.

According to the Hennepin County Sheriff Jail website, 9 have been charged with crimes. A total of 11 suspects are currently in custody. Others posted bond or were released pending a criminal complaint.

The arrest information showed probable cause for things like weapons, narcotics, riot, receiving/concealing stolen property, possession of a stolen vehicle, and possession of an incendiary device.

The FBI confirms it is providing lab assistance to MPD regarding the pipe bomb that was recovered during the operation. We are working to find out information about the other 15 arrests.

Late Friday, Minneapolis police told WCCO very few of the arrests were juveniles and say they are working to get the number for us.

WCCO has requested criminal complaints and status updates from the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office. It has provided one so far and said they working with law enforcement on the other cases.

Police say there are ways to decrease the chance of being a carjacking victim. Some of the advice: lock your doors while driving, park in well-lit areas, be aware of your surroundings, and look for people in the area you’re stopping. If you don’t feel comfortable, park elsewhere and call 911.