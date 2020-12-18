MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — District Court Judge Peter Cahill has denied a motion to limit the amount of audio and video coverage of the impending trial in George Floyd’s death.
The trial against four officers accused of varying charges in Floyd’s Memorial Day death is currently scheduled for next spring, though lawyers for two of the officers have requested a delay until summer.
According to the State’s motion, the court’s order on Nov. 4 allowing the audio and video coverage would upset a “careful balance” set by the Minnesota General Rules of Practice. The State says the rules allow audio or visual recordings of criminal trials, but only if the State and defendants consent “in writing” or “on the record” prior to the trial.
“Moreover, even when the parties consent, the Rules prohibit video and audio recordings of ‘any witness who objects thereto in writing or on the record before testifying,’” the motion read.
On Friday, Cahill ruled, “This Court will not reiterate the constitutional analysis from its November 4 Order, but merely finds that the State’s suggested procedures to accommodate the Defendants’ Sixth Amendment rights and the public’s and press’ First Amendment rights to a public trial would be, at best, inadequate, and at worst, mere lip-service to the Defendants’ and the public’s constitutional rights.”
Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who was captured on cellphone video kneeling on Floyd’s neck for several minutes as the Black man lay handcuffed, is charged with second-degree unintentional murder and manslaughter. The other three officers face charges of aiding and abetting murder and manslaughter.
More On WCCO.com:
You must log in to post a comment.