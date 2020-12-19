Donate Now:Once again, we're working with MACV to help homeless veterans. Click here to donate.
By WCCO-TV
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — On Wednesday, Gov. Tim Walz announced that he’s extending the pause on indoor dining through the holiday season. However, the governor’s order is being modified to allow outdoor dinning at bars and restaurants starting this weekend.

According to the governor’s order, bars, restaurants and breweries can open for outdoor service after 11:59 p.m. Friday at 50% capacity or up to 100 people. Tables must be limited to four people and must be spaced at least six feet apart.

WCCO-TV’s Jason DeRusha has compiled a list of restaurants and taprooms that are opening for outdoor service this weekend, but there are plenty more open near you, so make sure to contact your favorite local haunts to give them support.

RESTAURANTS

TAPROOMS

