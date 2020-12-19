MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — On Wednesday, Gov. Tim Walz announced that he’s extending the pause on indoor dining through the holiday season. However, the governor’s order is being modified to allow outdoor dinning at bars and restaurants starting this weekend.
According to the governor’s order, bars, restaurants and breweries can open for outdoor service after 11:59 p.m. Friday at 50% capacity or up to 100 people. Tables must be limited to four people and must be spaced at least six feet apart.
WCCO-TV’s Jason DeRusha has compiled a list of restaurants and taprooms that are opening for outdoor service this weekend, but there are plenty more open near you, so make sure to contact your favorite local haunts to give them support.
RESTAURANTS
- 152 Club Bar And Grille, Albertville
- 5-8 Grill & Bar, Champlin (opening Dec. 30 at 4 p.m.)
- Bacio Restaurant, Minnetonka
- Birch’s on the Lake, Long Lake
- The Block, St. Louis Park (this weekend only)
- Bourbon Butcher, Farmington
- Bryant Lake Bowl, Minneapolis
- Buster’s on 28th, Minneapolis
- Cardinal Restaurant and Bar, Minneapolis
- Charlie’s Irish Pub, Stillwater
- Cherry Pit Bar & Grill, St. Paul
- Detour 19, Loretto
- Doolittle’s Woodfire Grille, Eagan
- French Meadow and Cafe, Minneapolis
- Garage Bar & Bowl, Waconia
- Gianni’s, Wayzata
- The Gnome Craft Pub, St. Paul
- The Grocer’s Table, Wayzata
- Heather’s, Minneapolis
- Hotel Landing and Ninetwentyfive Restaurant, Wayzata
- Hope Breakfast Bar, St. Paul
- Ike’s Minnetonka, Minnetonka
- Jimmy’s Food & Drink, Vadnais Heights
- Lago Tacos, Minneapolis and Excelsior
- Lucky’s 13 Pub, Burnsville and Bloomington
- Matchstick Bar, Stillwater
- McCoy’s Copper Pint, Shakopee
- McQuade’s Pub and Grill, Two Harbors
- McHugh’s Public House, Savage
- Mill Valley Market, Wirth Park
- Moscow on the Hill, St. Paul
- Papa’s Rooftop, Stillwater
- Park Tavern, St. Louis Park
- Patrick McGovern’s, St. Paul
- Pig Ate My Pizza, Robbinsdale
- Pub 819, Hopkins (this weekend only)
- Red Cow, all locations
- Red Rabbit, North Loop and St. Paul
- Rustica, Minneapolis
- Shakopee Bowl, Shakopee
- Skinner’s Pub and Eatery, St. Paul
- Smack Shack, Minneapolis
- Smith Coffee and Cafe, Eden Prairie
- Standish Cafe, Minneapolis
- Tequila Butcher, Chanhassen
- Town Hall Station, Edina
- Whiskey Inferno, Savage
- Willy McCoys, Albertville, Andover, Bloomington, Chaska and Champlin
- Volstead House, Eagan
- Water Street Inn, Stillwater
- Zoe’s Bakery Cafe, Minneapolis
- Yankee Tavern, Eagan
TAPROOMS
- 3rd Act Craft Brewery, Woodbury
- 56 Brewing, Minneapolis
- Alloy Brewing Company, Coon Rapids
- Bad Weather Brewing, St. Paul
- Badger Hill Brewing, Shakopee
- Bald Man Brewing, Eagan
- Bent Brewstillery, Roseville
- Boom Island Brewing, Minnetonka
- Broken Clock Brewing, Minneapolis
- Elm Creek Brewing Company, Champlin
- Forgotten Star, Fridley
- Fulton Beer Taproom, Minneapolis
- Hastings Public House, Hastings
- Inbound Brewing, Minneapolis
- Indeed Brewing, Minneapolis
- Invictus Brewing, Blaine
- Lake Monster Brewing, St. Paul
- Luce Line Brewing, Plymouth
- Minneapolis Cider Co., Minneapolis
- Omni Brewing, Maple Grove
- Royal Foundry Craft Spirits, Minneapolis
- Rustic Roots Winery, Scandia
- Schram Haus Brewing, Chaska
- Under Pressure Brewing, Golden Valley
- Urban Growler, St. Paul
- Utepils Brewing, Minneapolis
- Waldmann Brewing, St. Paul
- Wicked Wort Brewing Company, Robbinsdale
More On WCCO.com:
You must log in to post a comment.