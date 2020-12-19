Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office says that they’ve apprehended a 33-year-old man following a police pursuit Friday afternoon.
The pursuit started in Dovre Township as officers with a drug and gang task force tried to stop a vehicle near 60th Avenue Northeast and 1st Street North. This was just before 1 p.m.
The vehicle did not stop for authorities, an a pursuit ensued that lasted for more than three miles. At that point, the driver abandoned the car on foot.
The driver was taken into custody shortly thereafter.
He was not immediately identified.
You must log in to post a comment.